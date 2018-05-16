  • Sunny start to Wednesday, then storms move in

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:15 a.m.
    You will want to keep the umbrellas handy again as storms move into Central Florida on Wednesday.

    The day will start off with sun and some clouds, but the rain and storms will develop in the late morning through the afternoon, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Watch live: Doppler 9HD

    There is a 70 percent chance some of the storms could be severe.

