Sunny start to Wednesday, then storms move in

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:15 a.m.
You will want to keep the umbrellas handy again as storms move into Central Florida on Wednesday.
The day will start off with sun and some clouds, but the rain and storms will develop in the late morning through the afternoon, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
There is a 70 percent chance some of the storms could be severe.
1-3" of rain for many of us yesterday - and again today! See you on 9 & Good Morning!! pic.twitter.com/6Chcwpayty— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 16, 2018
