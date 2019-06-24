Sunny summer days bring toasty weather across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunny skies are in the forecast for Central Florida Monday.
The average high temperature will be 96 degrees, with clear skies and average low temperatures in the mid-70s Monday evening, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
Related Headlines
“Temperatures will continue to stay very hot in the afternoons until we see a better chance for storms, which won’t happen until Wednesday,” McCranie said.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
While Monday and Tuesday will be dry, Wednesday brings a 40% chance of rain.
By the end of the work week, the daytime average temperatures will be in the low 90s.
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate.
As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.
KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: Heat exhaustion vs. Heat stroke
Beautiful first light from Daytona Beach on this warm morning across Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/MUUtAYRUo1— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 24, 2019
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}