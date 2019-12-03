Sunshine accompanies cooler Tuesday temps across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temps continue to drop from a cold front, Central Florida residents may want to grab their jacket as they head out the door Tuesday.
It will be a very cold start to the morning with many areas dropping into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible in areas north and west of metro Orlando.
Despite plenty of sunshine, it will be a very cool afternoon, highs just near 60 degrees.
Several water parks around Central Florida have announced they'll be closed for Monday and Tuesday due to the cold air.
Warmer temperatures are expected to return by the weekend.
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
