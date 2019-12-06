Sunshine, normal temps return across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may be able to ditch that jacket by Friday afternoon, as temperatures should return to the 70s in some areas around Central Florida.
The winds will shift as the high-pressure area moves east, east of Florida. The winds will shift Friday afternoon and will start moderating the temperatures. By Friday afternoon, highs will step into the low 70s.
Related Headlines
As we head into the weekend, the gradual warm up continues. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers possible, especially near the coast by Sunday.
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}