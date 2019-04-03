  • Sunshine, slightly below average high temps Wednesday

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Expect a very nice Wednesday across Central Florida, lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. 

    See: WFTV weather section

    Related Headlines

    The winds mainly out of the north-northeast will keep the humidity low during the day. The high temperatures between 3-6 degrees below average for this time of the year. 

    In the marine area the winds from the northeast between 10 to 15 knots and seas 3 to 4 feet across local waters. 

    Check the water temperatures 

    Winds along the east central coast of Florida

    There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the east central Florida beaches, please swim near a lifeguard.

    The winds will shift again by tonight, from the east, and the clouds return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s Thursday and by Friday moisture will return with a front approaching and producing another round of showers.

    We will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 12 p.m. with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Read more:

    Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season

    2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot

     

    Not near a TV?
    Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories