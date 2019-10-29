  • Sweltering temperatures bring summer-like heat to Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be the end of October, but it feels more like summer outside in Central Florida. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said we can expect summer-like heat and near-record temperatures on Tuesday.

    • Tuesday’s high tops out at 91 degrees, which is close to a record.
    • Conditions are forecast to be partly cloudy with  an isolated 30 percent chances of a shower or storms.
    • Overnight, Shields said it will be partly cloudy with patchy fog and a low of 73.
    • Warm temperatures are set to stick around through the rest of the week.

