Sweltering temperatures bring summer-like heat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be the end of October, but it feels more like summer outside in Central Florida. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said we can expect summer-like heat and near-record temperatures on Tuesday.
- Tuesday’s high tops out at 91 degrees, which is close to a record.
- Conditions are forecast to be partly cloudy with an isolated 30 percent chances of a shower or storms.
- Overnight, Shields said it will be partly cloudy with patchy fog and a low of 73.
- Warm temperatures are set to stick around through the rest of the week.
More September temperatures...at the end of October! I'll see you on Channel 9 with changes by the weekend! pic.twitter.com/dLIjVfa3bV— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 29, 2019
El pronóstico del tiempo para Florida Central por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
