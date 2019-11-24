Temperatures drop as front brings clear skies, cool air to Central Florida

Central Florida is in store for some beautiful weather Sunday, with sunny skies, no rain, low humidity and cooler temperatures.
- A cool front moved in overnight and brought early-morning rain and showers across the area.
- The clouds will move out of the area this afternoon as winds turn more out of the north and west.
- No rain is expected for the rest of Sunday and well into next week.
- Most of northern Central Florida will see temperatures in the 60s Sunday, with the southern area reaching the 70s.
- A big drop in temperatures over the southeastern U.S. will start to dip into Florida Sunday evening and into Monday.
- Low temperatures are expected to be in the 40s Sunday night.
