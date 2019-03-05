0 Temperatures falling quick after sunset; wind chill advisory in effect tonight

After a cold front that passed Monday afternoon, there is another front that will reinforce the cold air over Florida starting this afternoon.



A constant stream of moisture developed showers Tuesday morning. The showers ceased by 1 p.m. and the clouds lingered for a few more hours. Due to the clouds, high temperatures have struggled to reach the low 60s across Central Florida. The strong gusts during the afternoon will subside and winds will stay just above 10 mph.

COLD TUESDAY NIGHT

With the skies clearing just in time for sunset, any day’s heating we get will quickly escape and temperatures will drop to the low 50s by 10 p.m. and to the mid toupper 40s (across the metro area) by midnight. By sunrise Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low 40s. Areas north and northwest of Orange County could drop the mid- to upper- 30s, but will feel much colder.

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia and northern Brevard Counties. Temperatures will feel as if they were in the low 30s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Across rural areas north and northwest of Orange, such as Marion County, temperatures will feel in the upper 20s. Light frost could develop.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT: It'll feel like the lower 30s in the highlighted zones. It's going to be cold tonight! I'm tracking the chill, on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/nO704JX6eF — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 5, 2019

Be ready tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Temps will be in the low 40s across Orange Co., but they will feel like the low 30s!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶

North west of Orange Co, rural areas could have frost. https://t.co/lZktNrUAfQ pic.twitter.com/6684GNJfzA — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 5, 2019

ROUGH SEAS

Across the marine area, local waters and offshore, there is a small craft advisory in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon. The winds from the north-northwesth up to 20 knots and seas could reach 7 feet across local water and up to 7 to 8 feet offshore.

It's time to bundle up! A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of central Florida overnight. We'll also see a light freeze potentially near Ocala, and I'll be updating county by county just how cold it'll be where you live tonight on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/t20fgVLTCT — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) March 5, 2019

Wednesday will be a crisp day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The cold will stay for Wednesday night as well, as the low temperatures will once again drop to the 40s. By Thursday temperatures will start to rebound. Average high temperatures for this time of the year for Orlando are in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

By Friday the high temperatures will be creeping back to the upper 70s to low 80s, and the easterly wind flow will introduce humidity again across Central Florida.

