Temperatures heating up in Central Florida, humid weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are beginning to heat up again throughout Central Florida.
After a week of cool temperatures, Saturday's high will reach the upper 70s, with Sunday's temperatures expected to reach the 80s.
The weekend: Central Floridians can expect temperatures in the mid-to upper-70s throughout the weekend. Overcast skies are in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. A small chance of scattered showers will favor the coastline Sunday and could push toward the I-4 corridor.
Next week: The beginning of the week will stay warm, with temperatures in the mid-to upper-80s. A cold front is forecast to cross Central Florida by Wednesday. Temperatures aren't expected to drop a lot, but the front will bring scattered showers that could stick around until the end of the week.
