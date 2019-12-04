Temps around Central Florida remain down as chill continues

ORLANDO, Fla. - You might now want to abandon your jacket just yet before you head out Wednesday, as temperatures will remain low due to the cold front.
Another cold start to our day with temps in the 30s and 40s. Despite more sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will once again be well below average, with highs today just in the mid 60s.
More chilly is expected until the weekend, when highs will climb back into the 70s.
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene San
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
