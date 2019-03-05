0 Temps struggle to rise Tuesday; wind chill advisory in effect tonight

After a cold front that passed Monday afternoon, there is another front that will reinforce the cold air over Florida starting this afternoon.

Tuesday morning a constant stream of moisture developed showers, moving from the west. These rain showers will start to cease by noon and the clouds will try to dissipate during the afternoon hours. Due to the lingering clouds, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will struggle to reach the low 70s. Winds could once again pick up and gusts could reach 20 mph.

ROUGH SEAS

Across the marine area, local waters and offshore, there is a small craft advisory in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon. The winds from the north-northwesth up to 20 knots and seas could reach 7 feet across local water and up to 7 to 8 feet offshore.

READ: Several guests, crew members injured after 'extreme' gust of wind rocks Norwegian cruise ship

COLD TUESDAY NIGHT

Winter comes knocking again Tuesday evening. With the skies clearing just in time for sunset, any day’s heating we get will quickly escape and temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by 10 p.m. and to the low 50s (across the metro area) by midnight. By sunrise Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Areas north and northwest of Orange County could drop the upper 30s to low 40s.

Read more: February rankings: In-depth look at record heat across Central Florida

TRENDING NOW:

Wednesday will be a crisp day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The cold will stay for Wednesday night as well, as the low temperatures will once again drop to the 40s. By Thursday temperatures will start to rebound. Average high temperatures for this time of the year for Orlando are in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Read more:

Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season

2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot

By Friday the high temperatures will be creeping back to the upper 70s to low 80s, and the easterly wind flow will introduce humidity again across Central Florida.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.