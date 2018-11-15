  • The chill is on: Sweater weather is on its way to Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Florida, it's time to chill.

    After a week full of near record-high heat across the state, temperatures are dropping off into the 30s and 40s Thursday night across Central Florida.

    You know what that means: It's time to unbox your winter gear and maybe even put on socks with your sandals.

    "Jacket weather has arrived!" said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    He said even the coast can expect lows in the 50s.

    The cool weather is expected to stick around for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

    "It will be gorgeous!" Shields said.

    While we're bundling up in the sunshine state, a pre-winter storm is slamming parts of the South and lower Midwest. 

    So even with temperatures coming in at 10 degrees below average, we've got a mild case of early winter compared to much of the country.

