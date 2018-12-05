The chill is on! Temperatures struggle to reach 60s across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are waking up to cooler temperatures Wednesday.
The temperatures will average in the low 60s with sunny skies across Central Florida.
“The chill is on today. Temperatures will struggle to get to 60 degrees, which is about 15 degrees below average. Tonight, it will be even colder with 30s and 40s,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
COLD tonight! A bigger front is on the way for Sunday/Monday. I'm tracking the chance of severe storms, now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/1FyaScZB6Q— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 5, 2018
While most of Central Florida will be in the low 40s Wednesday night, the northern areas will hit the 30s.
Although there will be a slight warmup later this week, it won’t last.
“Just as we warm up later this week, another strong cold front approaches Sunday, also bringing a threat of severe storms,” Shields said.
A stronger system approaches Sunday - I’m tracking it now, on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/fHTCNbwuEd— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 5, 2018
