The heat is on: Temps forecast to feel like triple digits across Central Florida

It’s not officially summer yet, but it sure does feel like it.
Sweltering temperatures are forecast across Central Florida through Memorial Day weekend with heat indexes hitting the triple digits.
Related Headlines
>>> Click here to download the WFTV weather app <<<
TRENDING NOW:
- Child nearly suffocated by dad found unresponsive, deputies say
- Family mourns 17-year-old girl found dead in Kissimmee
- Pregnant pooch dumped at kill shelter gives birth to pups in couple's car
- Watch: Homeless teen who became valedictorian shares heartbreaking story
Wednesday’s forecast calls for increasing humidity with a high of 92. But Channel 9 meteorologists said temperatures may start feeling between 3 and 6 degrees warmer than the thermometer shows.
“It’s only going to get hotter,” meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Shields said even without the heat index, the Memorial Day forecast calls for highs at or near 100 across the Sunshine State.
READ: Interesting waterspout despite fair weather; scorching temps continue
Check the full five-day forecast below:
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.
Florida: Extreme heat this Memorial Day! Use caution. These are actual temperatures...not the heat index! pic.twitter.com/flZWqUqU2r— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 22, 2019
This seems about right. pic.twitter.com/RU0HxLNTzL— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 22, 2019
Forecast highs vs records over Memorial Day weekend in Orlando.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 22, 2019
Those forecast highs may creep even closer to the records, and, with a south wind, feels like temps each day will be near or at 100 degrees. pic.twitter.com/KHqDkrTuVP
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}