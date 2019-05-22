  • The heat is on: Temps forecast to feel like triple digits across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    It’s not officially summer yet, but it sure does feel like it.

    Sweltering temperatures are forecast across Central Florida through Memorial Day weekend with heat indexes hitting the triple digits.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Click here to download the WFTV weather app <<<

    TRENDING NOW:

    Wednesday’s forecast calls for increasing humidity with a high of 92. But Channel 9 meteorologists said temperatures may start feeling between 3 and 6 degrees warmer than the thermometer shows.

    “It’s only going to get hotter,” meteorologist Brian Shields said.
    Shields said  even without the heat index, the Memorial Day forecast calls for highs at or near 100 across the Sunshine State.

    READ: Interesting waterspout despite fair weather; scorching temps continue

    Check the full five-day forecast below:

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories