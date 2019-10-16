The rain is back in town: Scattered showers expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is back in the forecast Wednesday after a dry few days.
There is a 30% chance of afternoon scattered showers across Central Florida, with an average high temperature of 88 degrees and an average low temperature of 72 degrees.
Rain chances are expected to increase by the end of the week.
"Cooler weather for Friday, as some highs could stay in the upper 70s. Tropical moisture returning to the area could bring us a much better chance for rain this weekend," certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
At the beach, the rip currents are moderate due to lingering northeast swells.
"While rip (currents) will be present all day, the threat will be highest after 130 p.m. due to tidal effects," the National Weather Service said.
The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this area over Mexico.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) October 16, 2019
It could move into the western Gulf of Mexico and slowly develop (40% chance).
It is expected to remain weak, but could increase our rain chance over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/rk9IsDICVq
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
