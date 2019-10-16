  • The rain is back in town: Scattered showers expected in Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is back in the forecast Wednesday after a dry few days.

    There is a 30% chance of afternoon scattered showers across Central Florida, with an average high temperature of 88 degrees and an average low temperature of 72 degrees.

    Related Headlines

    Rain chances are expected to increase by the end of the week.

    "Cooler weather for Friday, as some highs could stay in the upper 70s. Tropical moisture returning to the area could bring us a much better chance for rain this weekend," certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    At the beach, the rip currents are moderate due to lingering northeast swells.

    "While rip (currents) will be present all day, the threat will be highest after 130 p.m. due to tidal effects," the National Weather Service said.

    At the beach, the rip currents are moderate due to lingering northeast swells.

    "While rip (currents) will be present all day, the threat will be highest after 130 p.m. due to tidal effects," the National Weather Service said.

    Check your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans 

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories