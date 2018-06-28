Thursday afternoon: high chance for numerous strong storms

Storms are picking up quick across Central Florida, from the west, as the sea breeze developed earlier over the wester coast. Storms affecting Lake County, and moving east towards the Metro areas, developing frequent lightning strikes, damaging gusts and small hail are possible too.
The east coast sea breeze has yet to develop at 1 p.m. but will develop over the next couple of hours which will collide with the storms coming from the west, likely producing strong and heavier torrential rain over Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia Counties just in time for the afternoon commute. Expect these storms to diminish after sunset.
Remember: It's illegal in Florida to drive with your hazards on while it's raining.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 28, 2018
Showers -- some heavy -- for the evening commute #StormAlert9
Recuerden que es ilegal en #Florida manejar con las luces de emergencia encendidas solo porque está lluviendo. pic.twitter.com/fssoAjfs1N
If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows.
THE FORECAST
Thursday night into Friday morning will be dry. The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. The active pattern will continue with the heat dominating, developing afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.
High temperatures will also soar into the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday.
