Triple-digit feeling heat is set to settle in across Central Florida again on Wednesday.
Intense heat will continue to dominate Central Florida, and although high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, it will feel as if temperatures were around 106 degrees.
That means residents planning to work outside, or enjoy the outdoors, are advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and wear sunscreen. Outdoor workers must take frequent breaks in the shade.
Some Central Florida residents will get a brief relief when an isolated storm develops in the afternoon.
Conditions are very similar to Tuesday's setup. Only 30% of Central Florida will get measurable rain. This will come in the form of storms, late in the afternoon, some with strong winds and small hail. Make sure you have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts.
For later in the week, rain chances will increase which and temperatures will not be as hot. By Friday, half of Central Florida will likely experience stormy conditions.
Reminder... pic.twitter.com/ZXig5ztvgS— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2019
