0 Tornado confirmed in Panhandle; tornado watch for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A line of strong to severe storms is forecast to roll into Central Florida from Friday afternoon into early evening. Make sure you have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts. Expect damaging wind gusts, hail and the possibility for tornadoes to develop in Central Florida.

The same line of storms that is making its way down to Central Florida already developed a tornado in the Florida Panhandle. Around 8:30 a.m., a tornado was confirmed outside of Tallahassee, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie. McCranie said the storm was moving through the panhandle at 80 mph and that similarly fast-moving storms are expected in the Orlando area later Friday.

It's been a windy morning in Central Florida, it feels muggy and warm. As the storms get closer, the wind will pick up a bit more. The storms will enter Central Florida from northwest to southeast. The storms will arrive to Marion County first, around noon, then continue to move to the southeast. Some isolated storms could develop ahead of the main line across parts of Osceola and Orange counties. The weather is forecast to continue to deteriorate, with the highest chance of severe storm warnings between 3 and 8 p.m.

Channel 9 meteorologists will be tracking the storms online and on air throughout the day. To stay on top of the latest weather updates, download the WFTV weather app here.

Besides frequent and intense lightning, these storms could develop damaging winds in excess of 50 mph, small hail and isolated tornadoes.

After getting off to a stormy start, the skies are forecast to clear for the rest of the weekend, with cooler weather taking hold. During the holiday weekend, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-70s – a drastic drop from the 90s seen earlier in the week.

This is now a confirmed tornado, headed quickly to the Tallahassee area. #StormAlert9 https://t.co/HVfgVsDeJr — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

This tornado warned storm in the panhandle is moving NE at 80mph!!!

I expect fast moving storms in Central Florida when this line arrives later this afternoon in our area. pic.twitter.com/GkqGIVXRWA — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. The line of storms will bring with it a higher than normal threat for damaging winds, coin-sized hail and isolated tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/QWPQCP8vIl — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

Storms will move through Brevard County between 6pm-8pm.

Threats: Winds over 50mph, coin-sized hail, isolated tornadoes.#StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/eCjrfCEsu6 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

Storms will move into Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola and Flagler counties between 4pm-7pm.

Threats: Winds over 50mph, coin-sized hail, isolated tornadoes.#StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/7tFeuHkIJi — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 19, 2019

EVENING PLANS? The timing of these storms will impact you. @OrlandoMagic fans going to the playoff game tonight, yes, that means you too. https://t.co/J3ZxwgvFLJ — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 19, 2019

