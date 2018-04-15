A cold front is forecast to push through Central Florida Sunday, bringing strong storms which could turn severe.
Download: Free WFTV weather app | Use #StormAlert9 to share your weather photos
Read: One dead, four injured by Florida lightning strike
It feels muggy and warm Sunday before the pre-frontal boundary starts producing storms. Thunderstorms may turn severe in the afternoon, after 2 p.m., moving from west to east. The atmosphere is becoming less stable, and with the instability, humidity and warmth, some thunderstorms may have some rotation, which could trigger tornado warnings. Before noon Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch (conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes) for Sumter, Marion and Flagler counties. The tornado watch could be expanded to surrounding counties during the early afternoon.
Tornado Watch issued foro Marion, Flagler, Sumter until 6PM #FLwx pic.twitter.com/jfOkQiZIUo— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) April 15, 2018
Central Florida runs the risk of having severe thunderstorms, even if not you are not under a tornado watch. The main threat with these storms is mainly damaging winds exceeding 50 mph, multiple lightning strikes, hail and there is the chance for an isolated tornado to develop. Storms will likely last through the evening and wind down by midnight.
Update: Slight risk for severe storms has shifted north to include N. Orange county, Marion, Seminole and Volusia. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/L1ncFKCBZv— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) April 15, 2018
Watch: Don't drive with your hazards on
Watch: Live Doppler 9 HD | Track: Hour-by-hour weather
This batch of thunderstorms has the potential to bring an inch or more of needed rain to some parts of Central Florida as it quickly moves through Sunday late in the day.
See the latest drought graphic
CENTRAL FLORIDA CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS
We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News and on wftv.com/weather. You can get the latest video forecast from our team of six meteorologists on our free WFTV Weather app.
>>> Download the free WFTV weather app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}