0 Tornado watch in effect; severe thunderstorms crossing Central Florida

A cold front is forecast to push through Central Florida Sunday, bringing strong storms which could turn severe.

A warm and humid afternoon in Central Florida has primed the atmosphere and triggered severe thunderstorms across the area. The storms are racing to the northeast at about 30-40 mph. The first round of thunderstorms have been moving fast to the northeast at about 50 mph. Some storms have produced wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and there was a report of a funnel cloud spotted in Flagler County 3 miles northwest of Rima Ridge, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Tornado Watch issued foro Marion, Flagler, Sumter until 6PM #FLwx pic.twitter.com/jfOkQiZIUo — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) April 15, 2018

There is still some instability left in the atmosphere to produce severe thunderstorms with the next round arriving after 5 p.m. Some thunderstorms may have some rotation, which could trigger tornado warnings. The main threat with these storms is mainly damaging winds exceeding 50 mph, multiple lightning strikes, hail and there is the chance for an isolated tornado to develop. Storms will likely last through the evening and wind down by 9 p.m.

Update: Slight risk for severe storms has shifted north to include N. Orange county, Marion, Seminole and Volusia. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/L1ncFKCBZv — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) April 15, 2018

Thunderstorms have the potential to bring an inch or more of needed rain to some parts of Central Florida as it quickly moves through Sunday evening.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News and on wftv.com/weather. You can get the latest video forecast from our team of six meteorologists on our free WFTV Weather app.

