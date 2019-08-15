0 Torrential storms on the move; high flood threat for afternoon commute

It's been a waterlogged week across Central Florida and it's not drying out just yet.

Storms have arrived to Central Florida and will continue moving to the northeast during the afternoon commute.

Some temperatures did make it to the low 90s, but much of Central Florida stayed in the upper 80s. The rain moved in shortly after 2 p.m., area wide, and some clusters produced torrential rain as it traveled over the I-4 corridor.

Expect several waves of showers to move in from the Gulf of Mexico into the early evening hours. Flood advisories will likely be issued throughout Central Florida.

As more and more rain moves in, the main threat will continue to be flooding across Central Florida. Some areas, especially over east Orange County, have received over 6 inches of rain in the last two days with other generous rainfall in surrounding areas.

Make sure to stay aware where storms are moving and how the might affect your commute as you may encounter some flooded streets.

We are tracking more rain and storms across Central Florida right now. @TTerryWFTV is updating the timing of where the heaviest showers will hit through this evening, today starting at 4pm on @WFTV. @BrianShieldsTV @GWaldenWFTV @RMcCranieWFTV @KCrimiWFTV @IreneSans pic.twitter.com/BYmueqmGVW — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) August 15, 2019

Officially, we have a Flood Watch for our western zones. However, street flooding is again LIKELY elsewhere in today's storms - like yesterday. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/iy963i7rKd — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 15, 2019

The flow from the Gulf continues to pump in more rain/storms. I'm timing them out, on 9! pic.twitter.com/bMtalGwtHs — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 15, 2019

The rain caused headaches for many drivers around Central Florida Wednesday. The intersection at Ensenada Drive and El Prado Avenue in Orange County saw six cars get stuck in flooding waters with nine people having to be rescued from their vehicles.

If you encounter a flooded street, please make sure to take al alternate route. Water may be deeper than expected. Only 6 inches of rain can cause a car to stall.

The rest of the week is expected to be wet and hot, with the rain chances lowering to 50% by the weekend.

