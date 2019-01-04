  • TRACKING WIND & RAIN: Wet weather for your Friday evening

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - A front is bringing winds and heavy rain into Central Florida just as you start your weekend.

    "Heavy rain will move in," said Channel 9 Certified Meteorologist Rusty McCranie. "While the heavy won't last too long in one area, it will slow things down on the roads."

    Related Headlines

    WATCH LIVE: Doppler 9 HD

    TRENDING NOW:

    Before the rain hits your neighborhood, you can also expect strong gusts of wind, McCranie said.

    Have pictures or video of the rain and can send them safely? Share them on Twitter or Facebook using #stormalert9.

    Channel 9 Certified Meteorologist Rusty McCranie is LIVE tracking our changing weather on Channel 9 Eyewitness News. Not near a TV? Click here to stream us live!

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories