0 TRACKING WIND & RAIN: Wet weather for your Friday evening

CENTRAL FLORIDA - A front is bringing winds and heavy rain into Central Florida just as you start your weekend.

"Heavy rain will move in," said Channel 9 Certified Meteorologist Rusty McCranie. "While the heavy won't last too long in one area, it will slow things down on the roads."

Before the rain hits your neighborhood, you can also expect strong gusts of wind, McCranie said.

Have pictures or video of the rain and can send them safely? Share them on Twitter or Facebook using #stormalert9.

Channel 9 Certified Meteorologist Rusty McCranie is LIVE tracking our changing weather on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Heavy rain and gusty winds moving into metro Orlando right now. Please use caution on the roads. pic.twitter.com/FvXVK1CH1e — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 4, 2019

It’s getting dark out to the east of downtown #Orlando. Having some crazy gusts of wind here. Beware of severe storms this evening! #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/dC0mWpLcIu — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 4, 2019 45mph wind gust currently in Daytona Beach. Clermont also had a 45mph gust as the line of rain came through. pic.twitter.com/GqFDlWj2yl — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 4, 2019 Heavy rain and gusty winds now moving into Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties.

The leading edge looks to reach downtown Orlando near 5:00pm. pic.twitter.com/0ZnT0yYCyh — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 4, 2019

Gusty winds around 30mph and higher, will be out ahead of the line of heavy rain and with that heavy rain as well. pic.twitter.com/dVGkUrFfBE — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 4, 2019

