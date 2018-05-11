Tragedy brings people together; get to know you neighbor

Good fences might make good neighbors, but there is still a person behind that fence who might need your help. Perhaps, you are the person behind that fence.
We’ve noticed that when disaster strikes people come together, but why wait until a disaster strikes? Now is the time to talk to your neighbor about ways to mitigate hurricane impacts. Talk about preparations, tools to save money, perhaps share preparedness goods. After all, your neighbor will probably be the first person you see once the storm passes.
If you are new to Florida, take the time to meet your neighbor before hurricane season. He or she might have lived through a past hurricane and perhaps can provide guidance. If you are the expert neighbor, take the time to meet the new family next door.
Quizás haya oído que una buena cerca hace un gran vecino. Pero debemos tener presente que todavía hay una persona detrás de esa cerca que podría necesitar su ayuda. Tal vez, eres la persona detrás de la cerca.
Hemos notado que cuando ocurre un desastre, las personas se únen, pero ¿por qué esperar hasta que ocurra un desastre? Ahora es el momento de hablar con su vecino sobre las formas de mitigar los impactos de los huracanes. Hable sobre preparaciones, herramientas para ahorrar dinero, tal vez comparta suministros de preparación. Después de todo, es probable que su vecino sea la primera persona que vea una vez que pase la tormenta.
Si es nuevo en Florida, tómese el tiempo para conocer a su vecino antes de la temporada de huracanes. Él o ella podría haber vivido un huracán en el pasado y quizás pueda brindarle orientación. Si usted es el vecino experto, tómese el tiempo para conocer a la nueva familia de al lado.
