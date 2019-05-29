Triple digit heat continues: Temps across Central Florida to feel like 103 Wednesday

Good news: It won’t feel like 105 degrees on Wednesday like it did on Tuesday. Bad news: It’ll still feel like 103 instead.
Channel 9 meteorologist Briand Shields said the scorching heat is forecast to stick around on Wednesday with a high of 96 that’ll feel like 103.
“The heat goes on,” Shields said.
Sunny skies are expected to stick around with no chance of rain until the weekend.
Shields said highs of 96 will continue throughout the workweek with near-record heat in some parts of Central Florida.
