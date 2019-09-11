Tropical disturbance to bring rainy weather by end of week

A tropical disturbance in the Bahamas will head toward Florida, bringing a high chance of rain late Friday and Saturday, Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.
“The tropical wave continues to move through the Bahamas. It will move across Florida on Saturday, making it a wet day. There is a very good chance this spins up into a named system when it crosses into the Gulf and up toward the Panhandle late Saturday into Sunday,” Shields said.
Meanwhile, the average high temperature across Central Florida Wednesday will be 91 degrees, with a 20% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies.
The evening will bring an average low temperature of 73 degrees.
