Tropical moisture moving in: High rain chances to close out the week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a wet rest of the week across Central Florida as tropical moisture starts moving in.
Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Thursday is just the beginning of what will be a soggy few days across the state.
She said Thursday's forecast calls for typical summer weather with a high of 93 and a 60 percent chance of rain. The most coverage will affect inland locations between 3 and 6 p.m.
Those rain chances will only increase Friday and into the weekend as temperatures dip, with highs only set to reach the upper 80s.
Rain will start earlier on Friday as tropical moisture from the disturbance once label Invest 95L moves closer to Florida. Expect morning showers and more clouds. Storms could develop in the afternoon, mainly moving from south to north.
How will the Caribbean tropical wave affect Central Florida?
Read here: Watching two tropical waves; heavy rain for parts of Florida through the weekend
Showers and storms moving on shore this morning. pic.twitter.com/8fxr03AtEe— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) August 1, 2019
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
