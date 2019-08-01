  • Tropical moisture moving in: High rain chances to close out the week in Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a wet rest of the week across Central Florida as tropical moisture starts moving in.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Thursday is just the beginning of what will be a soggy few days across the state.

    She said Thursday's forecast calls for typical summer weather with a high of 93 and a 60 percent chance of rain. The most coverage will affect inland locations between 3 and 6 p.m.

    Those rain chances will only increase Friday and into the weekend as temperatures dip, with highs only set to reach the upper 80s.

    Rain will start earlier on Friday as tropical moisture from the disturbance once label Invest 95L moves closer to Florida. Expect morning showers and more clouds. Storms could develop in the afternoon, mainly moving from south to north.

