Tropical moisture moving in: Strong storms move over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a wet rest of the week across Central Florida as tropical moisture starts moving in.

Deep tropical moisture arrives to Central Florida Thursday, expect some rounds of heavy showers with embedded storms through the day.

We forecast that about 60 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain Thursday, with the showers lasting through the evening. The clouds could hold the high temperatures in the upper 80s across some locations. Places that experience more sunshine will have highs in the low 90s, but are more likely to experience strong afternoon storms.

We forecast a surge in moisture across the southern half of Florida, starting Friday and into the weekend, with highs only set to reach the upper 80s.

Rain will start earlier on Friday as tropical moisture from the disturbance labeled Invest 95L moves closer to Florida. Expect morning showers and more clouds. Storms could develop in the afternoon, mainly moving from south to north.

This tropical wave is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic that will take it over the Bahamas and east of Florida. Although wind shear will relax, making conditions more favorable for its development, most models are not showing development of this system.

THREATS FOR FLORIDA

As the tropical moisture increases, we can expect high rain chances across the southern half of the Peninsula, including Central Florida. July has been a wet month, unusually wet for South Florida, and most of Central Florida could use the rain as totals for the year, for most of the official stations, are below average. This won’t be the only opportunity to get in par with the rain totals, we still have two-thirds of the wet season to go.

