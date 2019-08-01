0 Tropical moisture Thursday evening: showers, storms arriving in waves

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deep tropical moisture arrived to Central Florida Thursday, expect some rounds of heavy showers with embedded storms extending through the weekend.

Much of Central Florida has received measurable rain, if you haven't yet, you will within the next few days. On Thursday, the clouds held the high temperatures in the upper 80s across most locations.

Heads-up Central Florida:

Another rain band will be arriving to the I-4 corridor within the next hour or so. Heavy storms now located west of I-95 in #Brevard/#Osceola are moving fast to the NW at about 20MPH #Kissimmee #Orlando

Track storms here: https://t.co/SZI5TKudly pic.twitter.com/uCc5hxiolT — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 1, 2019

Waves of rain keep us wet! I'll be tracking and timing them out live starting at 4pm on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vEI1so9JNa — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) August 1, 2019

#StormAlert9: Rain covering #Osceola Co

Expect more showers & storms in the next hours taking over #Orange Co. Make sure to download our Free WFTV Weather app to receive weather alerts (including when lightning strikes near your location) wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/BKkfUXQ62E — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 1, 2019

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

READ MORE: Strong tropical wave moving over Atlantic likely to strengthen

We forecast a surge in moisture across the southern half of Florida to continue on Friday through the weekend.

Rain will start earlier on Friday as tropical moisture from the disturbance labeled Invest 95L moves closer to Florida. Expect morning showers and more clouds. Highs on Friday will stay in the mid to upper 80s as thick clouds will be present all day. Showers will come in waves through the afternoon and will continue during the evening.

This tropical wave is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic that will take it east of Florida, but with most of its moisture moving over the Peninsula.

THREATS FOR FLORIDA

As the tropical moisture increases, we can expect high rain chances across the southern half of the Peninsula, including Central Florida. July has been a wet month, unusually wet for South Florida, and most of Central Florida could use the rain as totals for the year, for most of the official stations, are below average. This won't be the only opportunity to get in par with the rain totals, we still have two-thirds of the wet season to go.

Rainfall could reach, and surpass for some, two inches each day through the weekend. Be careful with any flooded areas you might encounter. Remember, turn around don't drown.

Tropical moisture arrives. Rounds of showers w/ embedded storms to affect C. #Florida today. Forecast here: https://t.co/aQg4wHYZyR



Humedad tropical llega a Florida Central. Esperamos rondas de lluvia con tormentas durante este jueves #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/VXSaJFynsF — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 1, 2019

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.