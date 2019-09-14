Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to track east of Florida

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says; that as expected, Tropical Storm Humberto's expected path continues to shift more and more east of the Florida coast.
As of 5 a.m., all of the Tropical Storm watches for Central Florida, both land and water, have been dropped.
Over the next couple of days, brief downpours will remain in the forecast, with breezy winds and northeast gusts of 10-20 mph inland, and 15-25 mph at the coast.
Our seas will experience the greatest impacts and dangerous boating conditions with small craft advisories will be in place.
There is also a high surf advisory in place, with waves expected to be 4-6 feet and a high risk of rip currents.
Tropical Storm Humberto expected to stay WELL off our coastline. I'm breaking down your weekend forecast on @WFTV now. #5amTrack pic.twitter.com/B1rNhehc2g— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 14, 2019
Rough surf and strong rip currents will be a major concern this weekend. pic.twitter.com/imdUTQZgYk— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 14, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}