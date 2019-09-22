Tropical Storm Karen forms, heading toward Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics remain active as Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Karen's winds have reached 40 mph, and it is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
The storm is expected to impact the Virgin Islands and the island of Puerto Rico by early next week.
"We're not expecting to see this storm system strengthen much over the next couple of days, but it will be headed towards Puerto Rico as early as Tuesday," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi. "A lot of models want to shift this to a hard turn towards the west, so we will be watching Karen closely."
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, The Grenadines and St. Vincent. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.
"Don't be surprised if we get our next named storm within the next 48 hours. An area of showers and storms off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of becoming Lorenzo, by Monday night," Crimi said.
Tropical Storm watches are in place for Puerto Rico, USVI, and BVI. #TSKaren pic.twitter.com/OnoB9KrU09— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 22, 2019
