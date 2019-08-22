Tropics watch: National Hurricane Center says system could develop near Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center said there is a 30% chance that a disturbance in the Bahamas will become an organized system over the next five days. The system could develop offshore near the Carolinas over the weekend. It will not be an issue for Florida.
“Forecast models keep the bulk of the system off our east coast this weekend moving north and northeast away from us through early next week,” said Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry.
Rain chances in Central Florida will go up slightly Saturday and Sunday.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor this system.
Remember, the busiest time of the hurricane season is just over two weeks away. Make sure you are prepared for any storms that could develop this hurricane season.
No issues in the tropics. This area of rain in the Bahamas may develop OFFSHORE of the Carolinas this weekend. No issue for Florida. We are in the heart of hurricane season, so we will watch everything carefully! pic.twitter.com/xeU4LXJDdM— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 22, 2019
