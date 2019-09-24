0 TS Karen: Heavy rainfall, flash floods, mudslides expected on Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday's forecast calls for a beautiful day in Central Florida, but all eyes are on the tropics as three storms churn in the Atlantic.

Both Tropical Storm Jerry and Tropical Storm Lorenzo are set to stay offshore, while Tropical Storm Karen's potential impact on Florida is still unknown.

See Official tracks for Jerry, Karen & Lorenzo

Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

Tropical Storm Karen’s track is beginning to show a bend to the west by Friday, but Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said it's still too soon to tell where the storm will go from there.

Shields said the storm is approaching Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it is prompting a rain and flood threat.

The 11 a.m. official track from the National Hurricane Center shows Karen's center passing between Vieques and Fajardo. Tropical Storm Karen will affect the northeastern Caribbean for about 12 hours starting Tuesday late morning through the evening but expect the rain and risk for flooding to continue through Wednesday, with some islands still receiving Karen's rains through Thursday.

Heavy rain is expected across the northeastern Caribbean starting Tuesday through Thursday. Heavier rains in the forecast for the Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico as Karen's deeper convection has shifted to the east. Flash flooding and landslides are possible.

Rain totals between 2 to 4 inches with up to 8 inches in some isolated spots.

The seas will be rough, especially across southeastern Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands (British and U.S.) 4 to 6 feet are expected and 8 feet possible.

We will continue to monitor this and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, wftv.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.

SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

WEEKLY FORECAST

Shields said this week's forecast calls for a dry weather pattern with highs near 90 and nearly no chances for rain.

"The forecast calls for lots of sun today. It's going to be a beautiful day," he said.

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

© 2019 Cox Media Group.