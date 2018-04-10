0 Tuesday: Heavy rain and storms; damaging winds and flooding probable

Rain showers and scattered storms will be present for the start of the work week across Central Florida.



The same system that crossed the region late Friday evening developed a warm front on Sunday, and by Monday, a weak, low-pressure system was located over the Gulf of Mexico.

Download: WFTV severe weather app | Safely share your weather photos using #StormAlert9

A front located just north of Central Florida will started pulling the Gulf low-pressure system, and showers developed throughout the afternoon, mainly north of Orange County. Some scattered thunderstorms and heavier showers developed overnight and will continue to affeect Central Florida through the morning. Some neighborhoods from Orlando to the north already accumulated over 3 inches of rain.

As the front remains to our north, the winds are mainly coming from the southwest, keeping the warmth in place overnight. Under mostly cloudy skies, the temperatures will drop to the low 70s, and it will be muggy.

Watch: Live Doppler 9 HD | Track: Hour-by-hour weather

TUESDAY’S DAMP WEATHER

Before dawn on Tuesday, a few scattered showers will arrive to the metro area, spreading in coverage evenly across Central Florida by noon. As the low-pressure system crosses the peninsula, it will create more instability, and combined with plenty of moisture already in place, the showers and thunderstorms will be more pronounced on Tuesday. Rain totals could reach 2 inches, with higher isolated amounts possible where the rain becomes more persistent and heavier clusters cross.

***Up to 5" of rain has fallen here***

Flood warnings (upgraded from flood advisories):

Flagler, N Marion, S Putnam, S Alachua Counties.#WFTV #Florida pic.twitter.com/aymiBHbHkM — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) April 10, 2018

Scattered thunderstorms are possible, they could produce damaging winds in excess of 50 mph Tuesday afternoon. Isolated higher rainfall could bring minor flooding in some areas, as well as the risk of lightning. Make sure to stay indoors if a storm is near. If you hear lightning, you are close enough to get struck. You should never seek shelter under a tree or close to one, as lightning can travel through the ground, causing injury or death.

Read more: One dead, four injured by Florida lightning strike

Watch: Don't drive with your hazards on



DROUGHT

The rainfall we are set to receive will be greatly beneficial, as most of Orange and Osceola Counties are under a moderate drought. Brevard, Volusia and Flagler counties are under an abnormal drought.

We. Need. The. Rain. #drought

65.91% of Florida is abnormally dry.

25.71 is under a moderate drought, mostly focused over South and Central Florida pic.twitter.com/RAq4DnxaZM — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 9, 2018

Our team of six meteorologists will monitoring the evolution of this system and bring you the latest on Eyewitness starting at 4 p.m. We are also covering this on wftv.com and on you free weather weather app.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.