Very hot start to the work week across Central Florida

Central Florida can expect another scorcher to begin the work week.
Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, but the heat index will sit around 105 degrees, making it feel much hotter in some areas.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
The heat will see a slight dip to the mid 70s into the evening.
Chances of storms will sit around 30 percent throughout the day.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
The bigger story throughout the weekend was the downgrading of Tropical Depression Barry, after its damages were much less severe than anticipated in Louisiana.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}