0 Vigorous tropical wave approaches Florida; tropical storm watches issued for Gulf Coast

A vigorous tropical wave is becoming much better organized as it moves toward an area where conditions are more favorable to aid further development. On Sunday afternoon, the tropical wave, currently located just south of Central Bahamas, is set to continue moving north-northeast at about 15 mph, crossing the Florida Straits on Labor Day and producing high rainfall over the Keys and South Florida.

This system will likely become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Gordon by Monday morning.

Tropical storm watches have already been issued for parts of the Gulf Coast states, from coastal Alabama to eastern Louisiana.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for parts of the Gulf Coast states, from coastal Alabama to eastern Louisiana.



Sunday’s forecast

Scattered storms developed over Central Florida. Winds have

increased from the east to about 20 mph, carrying the storms inland during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could "train," meaning run over the same places over and over, causing flooding concerns.

Labor Day and Tuesday: The flooding chances increase

As the tropical system travels over the Florida Straits, there will be much more moisture across the southern half of Florida. Central Florida will also be under deep tropical moisture, and although we do not forecast rainfall as high as in South Florida, rain coverage and amounts over Central Florida will be above average Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall will be between 1-3

inches, with higher isolated amounts. Temperatures, due to the thick layers of clouds, will remain in the upper-80s on Labor Day and Tuesday, with the winds shifting mainly from the south and bringing in much more humidity.

The St. Johns River Water Management District released a statement about the preparations that residents can do to prepared in advance of heavy rainfall.

Across southwestern Florida's beaches, the high concentration of toxic algal bloom, the red tide, continues to be a concern. Make sure to stay away from the waters. Red tide can be dangerous for people with respiratory problems and can be fatal.



Our Channel 9 team of meteorologists will monitor the evolution of this system and keep you updated through the holiday weekend.

