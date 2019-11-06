Warm and rainy Wednesday across Central Florida, but cooler temps coming soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - It won’t feel much like fall outside on Wednesday, but Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said relief from the heat is on its way just in time for the weekend.
- Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 85 and a 40 percent chance of scattered showers.
- Temperatures are set to warm up even more on Thursday with a high of 87 and only a 20 percent chance of rain.
- But relief will be in sight Friday as temperatures chill to the low 80s before dipping into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
Good Morning! We'll stay warm today, but cooler changes return this weekend. I'll see ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/cWHsruJf7t— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 6, 2019
Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
