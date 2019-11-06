  • Warm and rainy Wednesday across Central Florida, but cooler temps coming soon

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It won’t feel much like fall outside on Wednesday, but Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said relief from the heat is on its way just in time for the weekend.

    • Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 85 and a 40 percent chance of scattered showers.
    • Temperatures are set to warm up even more on Thursday with a high of 87 and only a 20 percent chance of rain.
    • But relief will be in sight Friday as temperatures chill to the low 80s before dipping into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

    Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

