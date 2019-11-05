Warm and wet: Highs in the 80s, decent chance of showers Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Unsettled warm weather its making itself at home in Central Florida with highs in the 80s and a decent chance of rain on Tuesday.
- Tuesday's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 86.
- Warm, wet weather is set to stick around Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain and high of 86.
- Cooler weather will be on its way for the weekend with highs in the 70s.
More scattered showers today - a few storms too! It stays active. Our fall front is a few days away...lots of changes. See ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/9a6zURvJn8— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 5, 2019
50 days until Christmas! 🎄🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/mvCLbmL4S1— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 5, 2019
Pronóstico por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
