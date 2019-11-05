  • Warm and wet: Highs in the 80s, decent chance of showers Tuesday

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Unsettled warm weather its making itself at home in Central Florida with highs in the 80s and a decent chance of rain on Tuesday.

    • Tuesday's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 86.
    • Warm, wet weather is set to stick around Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain and high of 86.
    • Cooler weather will be on its way for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

