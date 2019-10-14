Warm, dry start to week: Going to the beach? Rip current risk high in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday brings a warm and dry start to the week, but early morning temperatures were in the 60s in many areas across Central Florida.
It will warm up quickly, with an average high temperature in the upper 80s and no rain.
“A cool front coming in on Wednesday will bring us our next chance for rain and a bit cooler weather. I expect highs on Friday to be in the low 80s,” certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
In the evening, the average low temperature will be 69 degrees.
At the beach, the rip current risk is high.
“Incoming long-period northeast swells will produce rough surf and a high risk of rip currents at area beaches today,” according to the National Weather Service. “The highest risk will fall between noon and 6 p.m. due to the tidal cycle. It’s strongly advised not to enter the surf today.”
