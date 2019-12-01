Warm holiday weekend comes to end, temperatures to dip overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holiday weekend will end with temperatures in the low 80s before a cold front dips temperatures into the 60s overnight.
- Sunday: It will be a warm day with temperatures reaching a high of 83 degrees in Central Florida. There is a 20% chance of rain in the forecast, and once the showers move out, the cool air will move in, dropping temperatures for the beginning of the week.
- Early next week: A front will bring cooler temperatures to Central Florida early in the week. Temperatures will reach a high in the upper to mid-60s. Morning temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tuesday's morning air could be the coldest air we've seen yet this season in Central Florida, with some spots seeing temperatures in the 30s.
- End of week: Temperatures will return to the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the week.
The winds are blowing, the low clouds racing, the clock is ticking on this warm weather. Enjoy it now, tomorrow will feel drastically cooler. #LakeIvanhoe #Orlando #Florida #WFTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/pYhYzM6xwC— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) December 1, 2019
