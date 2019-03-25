Warm Monday afternoon, cold front to bring rain, cooldown

Enjoy the warm start to the week, because a cold front is on the way that will bring rain and knock down temperatures a few degrees.
The winds from the southwest will guarantee the temperatures will remain warm Monday afternoon across Central Florida. High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s areawide. The skies will be mostly sunny and will remain clear overnight.
On Tuesday, the cloud coverage will increase late in the day as a cold front approach. We are not expecting severe weather to pop across the region as the front sweeps over Florida, but there will be a chance of isolated storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially along the east coast. High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s.
Wednesday will start wet, but the showers will gradually diminish during the morning hours, leading to a much cooler and partly sunny afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 25 mph.
Not coming close to records today, but still warm. A cold front is on the way. It will not only bring us to below average temps, but it will also bring rain late Tuesday into Wednesday #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/E37i5Gdtxu— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 25, 2019
Marine conditions will deteriorate as the winds pick up. Small crafts should exercise caution and swimmers must swim near a lifeguard.
After the cold front passes, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.
