0 Warm, muggy evening; heat wave continues

Temperatures will rise again to the mid-90s this week, and the rain chances will remain below average for this time of the year. Heat indices will once again feel as if they are in the 100s.

Isolated showers and storms developed and mainly moved to the southeast during the late afternoon into the early evening. Overnight, expect mostly stable conditions, partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the mid-70s.

On an average summer day, storm chances are about 40 percent. The below-average storm chance will stay for most of the workweek through the Fourth of July holiday. The limited shower and storm activity, combined with the winds shifting from the west-southwest starting Monday evening, will make the temperatures rise to the mid-90s. Heat indices will also be extremely high, between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon.

Did you know there is no official criteria for a heat wave across Central Florida? As a team, Severe Weather Center 9’s meteorologists came up with a criterion to call attention to the leading cause of weather-related deaths – heat.

We will call it a heat wave when the high temperatures during a five-day period average at least 95 degrees.

Severe Weather Center 9 is calling for a heat wave this week, as average high temperatures during the next five days will be at least 95 degrees.

On the beach side, rip currents are moderate.

As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live, tracking the heat wave starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

Tips: Beat the heat!

Watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

