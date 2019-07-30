  • Warm night, typical summer conditions for Tuesday

    By: Rusty McCranie , Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Spotty storms affect Central Florida Monday afternoon, expect similar conditions on Tuesday.

    Rainfall reached close to 1 inch in areas around Kissimmee and near Winter Haven close to 3 inches estimated fell during the late afternoon, with a strong cluster of storms. 

    High temperatures were varied across Central Florida staying in the upper 80s where clouds were more dominant during the afternoon, like in Daytona Beach. 
    In Orlando International Airport, the high temperature reached 94 degrees. No rain fell at OIA and the sun was blazing all day. 

     

    Expect similar conditions on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90s, some spots could reach the mid-90s, where the mostly sunny skies prevail. Some spotty storms will develop after 2 p.m. Strong clusters are likely to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain. 

    For the rest of the week about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain, each day. 

    When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

