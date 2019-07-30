Warm night, typical summer conditions for Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spotty storms affect Central Florida Monday afternoon, expect similar conditions on Tuesday.
Rainfall reached close to 1 inch in areas around Kissimmee and near Winter Haven close to 3 inches estimated fell during the late afternoon, with a strong cluster of storms.
READ: Monitoring tropical wave in Caribbean; torrential rain for some islands
High temperatures were varied across Central Florida staying in the upper 80s where clouds were more dominant during the afternoon, like in Daytona Beach.
In Orlando International Airport, the high temperature reached 94 degrees. No rain fell at OIA and the sun was blazing all day.
Strong cluster of storms over E Polk & N Osceola Co. Over 300 lightning strikes in last 15 min. Stay indoors if you are in Kissimmee, Poinciana, St. Cloud, west to Winter Haven. Storm moves ENE entering S. Orange in the next hour before winding down. pic.twitter.com/gCB98MJ8RA— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 29, 2019
Expect similar conditions on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90s, some spots could reach the mid-90s, where the mostly sunny skies prevail. Some spotty storms will develop after 2 p.m. Strong clusters are likely to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.
For the rest of the week about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain, each day.
When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.
For some, storm activity will be delayed today. Here's the latest timing of rain over Central #Florida. #WFTV #FLwx #Orlando pic.twitter.com/JoivINeItO— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 29, 2019
Storm chances will again be fairly high across Central Florida this afternoon.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 29, 2019
I'm tracking that and the latest on a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could slowly develop this week, see you on @WFTV from 5-7am and TV 27 from 7-9am pic.twitter.com/gkx6Be5ITA
