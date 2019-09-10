0 Warm, stable evening; tropical moisture increases rain chance by Friday

It was a beautifully hot day across Central Florida, with high temperatures reaching the low-90s inland and upper-80s closer to the coast.

The heat indices were high, near or at triple digits by 2 p.m. Showers and storms were once again very limited. Expect the dry weather to continue overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-70s area-wide.

Wednesday's weather pattern will be similar to Tuesday's. Very spotty afternoon storms, only covering about 20 percent of Central Florida. Rain and storms will be limited on Thursday but expect a surge in tropical moisture to arrive by Friday and last through the weekend.

The sunshine will allow the temperatures to reach the low to mid-90s on Wednesday afternoon, feeling like the upper-90s to 100.

Eye on the Tropics

Several tropical waves emerging from Africa. One located about 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles 20 percent chance of developing within the next 5 days. Another tropical wave just coming out of African also has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next 5 days. Both, with a low chance for development in the long term, are also over 2000 miles away from Florida and represent no threat to the Sunshine state at the moment. Do not fall for the hype, many social media accounts post pictures of models without the context of model biases or focusing on trends of these models.

A closer tropical wave, located just north of Hispaniola, has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 5 days, once it moves over the Gulf of Mexico next week. This is the tropical moisture that will increase the rain chances this weekend. We will continue to monitor and bring you the latest on WFTV.com, Eyewitness News and on our free WFTV Weather app

