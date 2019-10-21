Warm start to the week: When to expect rain, cooler temperatures in Central Florida

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said our week in Central Florida is set to get off to a warm and rainy start but that relief from the heat is within in sight -- at least temporarily:
- Highs near 90 set to stick around Monday and Tuesday.
- Rain chances to stay steady at 40 percent to start the week, with storms and showers rolling in Monday afternoon and evening.
- Relief is on the way as a cool front is set to move through on Wednesday dipping the high temperature to 80.
- Lows temperatures will stay around 72 Monday and Tuesday and then dip into the upper 60s on Wednesday.
Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar
Scattered showers and storms later today. See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/tf6L4WRePG— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 21, 2019
For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}