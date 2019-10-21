  • Warm start to the week: When to expect rain, cooler temperatures in Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said our week in Central Florida is set to get off to a warm and rainy start but that relief from the heat is within in sight -- at least temporarily:

    • Highs near 90 set to stick around Monday and Tuesday.
    • Rain chances to stay steady at 40 percent to start the week, with storms and showers rolling in Monday afternoon and evening.
    • Relief is on the way as a cool front is set to move through on Wednesday dipping the high temperature to 80.
    • Lows temperatures will stay around 72 Monday and Tuesday and then dip into the upper 60s on Wednesday.

