Warm start to weekend; cooldown begins tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend will start off warm, with temperatures in the 80s, before another cool front drops temperatures Sunday.
- Saturday will be a warm day, with a high of 82 before a cool front rolls in bringing a 30% chance of overnight showers and dropping overnight lows into the 60s.
- The showers will stay around until Sunday morning but should clear by 10 a.m. Sunday's high will be 74.
- The beginning of next week will feature cooler temperatures in the low 70s before warming up to the 80s by the middle of the week.
Interesting read and cool pics! Holey clouds! 'Hole Punch Clouds' seen across Central Florida Friday morning
Related Headlines
EYE ON THE TROPICS
Sebastien is hanging as a tropical storm over the open Atlantic waters. It does not represent a threat to the U.S. or any territory. It is forecast to stay as storms through much of the weekend.
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast:
Watch your daily one-minute weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}