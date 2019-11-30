Warm, sunny holiday weekend; Saturday marks end of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holiday weekend continues to be warm, with temperatures expected to hit the 80s Saturday.
- Small Business Saturday: The weather will be great for shopping. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s with lots of sunshine in the forecast.
- Sunday: Temperatures will reach a high of 83 degrees Sunday. There is a 20% chance of rain is in the forecast, and that will drop temperatures for the beginning of next week.
- Early next week: A front will bring cooler temperatures to Central Florida early next week. Temperatures will reach a high in the upper to mid-60s. Morning temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tuesday's morning air could be the coldest air we've seen yet this season in Central Florida.
Saturday marks the end of hurricane season. There were 18 named storms this season, the most since 2012.
