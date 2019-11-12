Warm today, cool tomorrow: Highs in the 80s before cold front drops temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - Enjoy the 80s while they last, because cooler air is on its way to Central Florida.
- Toasty Tuesday: Highs will stick in the mid-80s before a cold front blows through overnight, dropping temperatures to the 50s. Isolated showers are possible as the front moves through.
- Cool Wednesday: The high temperatures on Wednesday won’t make it out of the 70s.
- Pleasant rest of the week: Temperatures are set to stay in the 70s and 60s to close out the week only low chances of rain until Friday when another front is set to blow through.
Front #1 arrives tonight and ANOTHER moves in Friday - fall is coming...and sticking around! I'm tracking some chilly weather in the outlook, on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/YB1TOm8KWa— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 12, 2019
Related Headlines
Florida Fall! We’ve had some cool periods, and another comes Wednesday. Highs for many of us won’t get out of the 60s!🍂🌴 See ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/BuGi65Lnkj— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 12, 2019
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast by certified meteorologist Brian Shields:
Watch your daily one-minute weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}