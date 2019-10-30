  • Warm Wednesday: Highs in the 90s now, cooler temps on the way for the weekend

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a very warm Wednesday and a hot Halloween. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said warm weather will stick around through trick-or-treating, but that cooler weather will creep its way in to close out the week.

    • Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to stay in the 90s, with a 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday and a 20 percent chance Thursday.
    • But relief is on the way. Cooler temperatures are forecast to move in Friday with a high of 82.
    • Temps will drop again on Sunday, with temperatures not even making it out of the 70s.

