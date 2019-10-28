  • Warm week ahead: Highs near 90, scattered showers forecast across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a warm week ahead, as temperatures for the last few days of October top off near 90.

    • Forecasts for Monday and Tuesday call for highs of 90.
    • Scattered showers are expected through Wednesday, with rain chances at 40 percent.
    • It'll get slightly cooler and drier to end the week with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of rain. 

