Warm week ahead: Highs near 90, scattered showers forecast across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a warm week ahead, as temperatures for the last few days of October top off near 90.
- Forecasts for Monday and Tuesday call for highs of 90.
- Scattered showers are expected through Wednesday, with rain chances at 40 percent.
- It'll get slightly cooler and drier to end the week with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and a 20 percent chance of rain.
