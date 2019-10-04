Warm weekend ahead: Forecast calls for highs near 90, low rain chances in Central Florida

Get ready for a sunny and warm weekend across Central Florida.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Friday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 90.
He said similar weather is set to stick around through the weekend, with a copycat forecast on Saturday and slightly lower temperatures and higher rain chances on Sunday.
But Shields said changes are on the way next week. Storms will return to Central Florida by Monday and continue sporadically throughout the week.
If you’re heading to the beach to enjoy the sunshine this weekend, Shields said swimmers need to be cautious as there is a high risk for rip currents.
